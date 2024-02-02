The Office It is one of the most important series of the 21st century. The original work by Ricky Gervais and the US adaptation by Craig Daniels helped popularize the mockumentary style, and the series starring Steve Carell is fondly remembered. Now it seems that in the future we could see a movie focused on the characters we already know, and multiple actors are willing to reprise their roles.

In his talk on the podcast Office Ladieswhere Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, actresses of Pam and Angela respectively, watch and discuss episodes of the beloved comedy, Bryan Cranston, actor of Malcom the one in the middle and director of several episodes of The Office, He pointed out that a movie should be made about this series focused on its characters 10 years after its end.. This is what he said about it:

“Let's say there isn't a rebooted series, but what if there was a movie? Something where we can see where these people are, these people in the entire cast that we're curious about. We ask ourselves in the end: Where did they go? What happened to them?”

For its part, Fischer indicated that she is willing to reprise her role as Pam, as long as Craig Daniels, co-creator of this version, is involved in the project.. This is what he commented:

“I would trust it. As long as Greg writes it and is in charge of it, then I say yes.”

Kinsey is up for it too:

“I would do it for my kids because I think they think it's fun.”

Let us remember that In recent months it has been rumored that a reboot of The Office US would be in development. Although at the moment there is no official information, multiple actors from the original series have expressed their excitement at seeing a new version of the comedy in which they starred. For his part, Daniels has indicated that he is not interested in revisiting the series he already did, although he has mentioned that he would be willing to work on a spin-off or sequel. We can only wait to see what will happen with The Office in the future. On related topics, here you can learn more about the possible reboot of The Office US. Likewise, there is a Latin version of this series.

It is a case of irony that many have missed, the idea of ​​a reboot off of The Office US You sound like someone who can't do research on your history. However, considering the importance of this production, it makes a lot of sense to do this work.

Via: IGN