One of the players of the America club The ones with which there was most speculation about a possible exit are Alvaro Fidalgowho maintains the desire to return to European football, which is why there was much talk of an imminent transfer this summer.
What is a fact is that the blue cream set He already knows that his player is of great interest, not only in the European market, but also in different latitudes of other continents, including the American one, so his departure from the Liga MX It is still possible, if a good bidder arrives.
It is worth remembering that Fidalgo It has not been clear whether he will remain in the America this tournament, as he has repeatedly mentioned that he “doesn’t know” what will happen in the transfer market, so everything points to the fact that he is waiting for his big offer.
According to the journalist Fernando Esquivel, Alvaro Fidalgo just received an offer from The league from Spain; however, this will not happen for two reasons: the economic aspect and the level of the team.
“An offer came from Spain for Alvaro Fidalgo, between 5-6 million euros. Considering it so low and from a club with no greater relevance than the Americawas immediately discarded”the communicator said on his social networks.
But this is not the only offer he received. The Little Wizardsince according to the same source, the America has already been sounded out in the markets of Europe, Brazil, MLS and Saudi Arabiawhere Fidalgo is of great interest.
So far, the output of Alvaro Fidalgo of the America is far from being realized. In fact, the Spanish footballer is very focused on Coapa and started the semester strongly with the achievement of the Super Cup of the Liga MXagainst Tigerswhere he was one of those who raised the cup the most.
It all depends on whether a good offer comes to the America and from a mid-table club or above, especially if it is from Spainbut so far, that proposal has not been presented to Coapa’s desks.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#offers #Fidalgo #leave #America
Leave a Reply