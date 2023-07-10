The days go by and the future of the Chilean attacker Diego Valdes remains uncertain in the America club and it is that it has been reported that the international has offers on the table to leave the cream-blue team and emigrate to the Old Continent.
As it has been reported a few days ago, the three of the first teams that made an offer for Diego Valdes. Two of them would be from Portugal, and the third was Rayo Vallecano from the Spanish league. It was also mentioned that none of the offers were to the liking of the board, which is why they were rejected.
After the last few seasons in which Valdés has stood out with the Eagles, he has not gone unnoticed by more European teams and immediately caught the attention of several of them. According to the latest report, it was mentioned that the current champion of the eredivisiehe feyenoordIt would be the club that seeks the services of the South American.
The signing of Valdes for him feyenoord makes sense, since a few weeks ago, the Rotterdam team lost its greatest figure, the Turk kokcu who emigrated to Benfica and who worked as an attacking midfielder. If the transfer is made, Diego Valdes would become a partner of the Mexican Santiago Gimenez.
Finally, the newspaper reporter RECORD, Victor Diazmentioned that the Chilean continues to be sought by Monterrey, at the special request of Fernando Ortiz. The Gang’s board of directors would be willing to present an important offer to become one of the best players in Mexican soccer. for now, Valdes is still regarded by andre jardine as a player from America and would take it into account to play matchday three against the Strip.
