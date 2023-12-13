Alexis Vega's future right now is in limbo. Within the local market, the Mexican does not have many suitors, since his bad reputation works against him for Liga MX teams to bet on giving the winger a vote of confidence. Thus, his future seems to be outside of national football, having options within Brazil, Russia and the powerful and fashionable league of Saudi Arabia.
Fernando Esquivel reports that Chivas already had two formal offers on the table for the sale of Vega, one from Saudi Arabia for a figure of 3.5 million dollars and another from Brazil for 3 million dollars, both of which were denied by Guadalajara. that the club demands a price of 5 million of the same currency.
That being the case, the source assures that the forward considers staying within the fold for the 6 months of his remaining contract and in the summer leaving as a free agent for any club he pleases, since right now he is not receiving the green light from the Guadalajara team.
Vega's legal environment explores these destinations as viable for the player's future, however, the movement is not being easy. It seems that agreeing on terms between the footballer and his suitors will be the most accessible step, however, at the moment the offers that they have already received within Chivas do not meet what the flock demands, which is why they have been rejected and this further complicates plus Alexis's future.
