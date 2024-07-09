While staying focused on the America Cupthe future of Brian Rodriguez It is in the air, but further away than ever from the America clubsince his representative has already left several offers on the table to complete his departure from Mexico.
Whether for personal or professional reasons, Brian Rodriguez has asked to leave the Eagles and everything points to the fact that the blue-cream team will decide its future in the next few days, since it already has several solid proposals.
It should be remembered that the Uruguayan was already on the verge of leaving Europe in the winter market, so the Old continent is their priority option this summer; however, despite the fact that there is great interest in signing him, the offer has not yet been made.
According to Fernando Esquivel, transfer specialist at the Liga MXhe America has already received three formal offers for Brian Rodrigueztwo of them from Brazilian football, and one more from the Middle East.
In Brazil, two of the offers come from one of the following teams, who have already approached the team’s environment: Coapa to ask about his signing: Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Paranaense, International and Fluminense. In addition, his representative assured that Botafogo and Penarol have shown interest in signing him.
These offers are around 3 and 4 million dollars for a percentage of their menu, ranging from 50 to 70%; while in the Middle East they would have offered for 6 million dollars.
Amid this speculation, the coach of America club, André Jardineassured that Brian remains a player of the team and added that he will not leave unless the club receives a significant offer, so they will hardly accept a figure less than 7 million dollars.
In the next few days his future will be defined and his return after the America Cup to find out what your willingness is to stay in Mexico or, definitively, leave the blue-cream team.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#offers #Brian #Rodriguez #leave #America
Leave a Reply