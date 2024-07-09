POSSIBLE UP AND DOWNS JARINE EXPLAINS IT ALL!🦅🟡🔵

The Azulcrema technical director made it clear that Brian Rodríguez is a Club América player and his departure must be due to a significant offer. In addition, he spoke about the possible arrival of Víctor Dávila and other reinforcements. pic.twitter.com/Pe0gt43Td9

— Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) July 5, 2024