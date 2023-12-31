After the signing was announced for Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Club de Fútbol Monterrey did not want to be left behind and would also have started the bidding for the Mexican left back. Gerardo Arteagawho plays in the Genk from Belgium.
With the way clear, after it was confirmed that the first two clubs had given up on his signing, the Pandilla team would also consider him as reinforcement for the Clausura 2024 tournament and according to information from Carlos Ponce de Leon From the newspaper RECORDthe royals would have offered 6 million euros for 90% of the pass of the player.
It should be noted that according to different reports, the Genk aims to 9 million dollars by Arteagawhich is why both the Eagles and the Sacred Flock withdrew from the bid for him.
In this way, the European team will not be complacent about the proposals and hope that their financial wishes are met at least, otherwise they will not let their player leave. Furthermore, the offer made to them decreases since Santos Laguna owns 20% of the player's future signing.
Thus, it seems that the national team wants to be repatriated by several Mexican clubs, but the Belgian club would refuse proposals that do not meet their expectations. However, there is still time for a club to launch another offer.
