The Águilas del América team started their debut in the 2023 Opening Tournament on the wrong foot, losing surprisingly in the final minutes against the Bravos de Juárez 2-1.
Now, they are preparing for their matchday 2 match against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, although the news of stove soccer in Coapa has not been long in coming.
According to information that reaches 90min, in the football of arabian They are interested in taking over the striker’s services henry martin.
More news from the America team.
The national team attacker is concentrated with the Mexican team in the Gold Cup, although Arabian clubs have already raised their hands for the national player and have come to ask about him.
Although there has not been any formal offer, and it is expected that he will not leave the Americanista club where he was the scoring champion in the last tournament, due to the good moment he is going through, he has aroused the interest of various clubs, both national and international.
On the other hand, according to information from the specialized transfer portal, transfer marktthe value of the Mexican striker is 6 million dollars.
henry martin He has played a total of 212 games with the Águilas del América shirt, where so far he has scored a total of 82 goals and 34 assists. Likewise, his departure seems complicated, since he has a current contract with the club until June 30, 2024.
