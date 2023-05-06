As has become a custom throughout the season, the FC Barcelona board of directors, Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati’s agent, and the youth’s father, Bori Fati, have had a meeting this week to define the future of the soccer player. The position of the three parties converges, all consider that the best thing for the ’10’ is to sign his departure from the Catalans and try to be reborn in another destination. However, the 20-year-old man clings to his dream of being the culé star.
At the end of the meeting, Bori has confirmed that his son will not move from Barcelona in the summer market, however, both the club and the player’s representative did not close the door at any time, which is why they continue to manage a future where the ’10’ arrives in the Premier League. The Portuguese agent has already closed a deal with Wolverhampton, a club that wants to rebuild Ansu’s career.
The offer involves an exchange with Ruben Neves, another representative of Mendes who wants to accommodate within Barcelona, plus 30 million euros for the arrival of Ansu to the Wolves herd, the same one that Lopetegui commands who would be happy to have his youth within their ranks. Barcelona gives the green light, the English team in the same way, now everything is in the hands of Mendes, who has the most complex task, to convince Ansu to leave behind his goal and bet on the transfer in question.
