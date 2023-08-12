Throughout this summer, the name of Alan Pulido sounded loud in the Liga MX market. Before the Mexican goalscorer recovered his best version on the field, the ‘9’ had his hours counted within the ranks of Sporting Kansas City, although his sporting resurgence made the national team of become an untouchable of the club of the MLS.
In those complex moments, the forward along with his entourage were considering the striker’s departure, which was sounded out and forcefully by both Cruz Azul and Chivas. In fact, the goalscorer reached a salary agreement with both clubs at the time, however, this week Sporting Kansas made him a salary offer that the national striker could not refuse and which has left the two teams in the League MX no response.
Sporting Kansas City’s final offer is $4.4 million for Alan Pulido, double what he already received. In addition, he has been promised that he will have the role of star player in the squad. For its part, Cruz Azul offered a salary of around 2 million dollars, little more, while Chivas’ offer was below a million and a half per year, that is, in terms of money, the offers of the Mexican teams they weren’t even close to being competitive compared to what the MLS draw has to offer.
#offer #Alan #Pulido #Chivas #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply