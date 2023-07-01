The Rayados de Monterrey team is ready to debut in the 2023 Opening Tournament, when this Saturday they face Atlético San Luis.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich want to once again be among the favorites to win the title, which they have been denied despite their millionaire squad.
Likewise, everything seems to indicate that the telenovela between Rodrigo Aguirre and the Diablos Rojos del Toluca has come to an end. The group commanded by the strategist Nacho Ambriz, eagerly sought the services of the Uruguayan striker, however, the negotiations did not prosper.
According to information from the journalist Jorge Luis Merlo, the offer launched by Toluca for the “Buffalo” from Uruguay was insufficient, so the negotiation collapsed.
“Rayados rejected Toluca’s offer for Rodrigo Aguirre, who remains out of the negotiation. Of course: if they improve it, the operation can be given.”the journalist shared through his social networks.
Rodrigo Aguirre He wanted to sign with Toluca because there he would be the undisputed starter, while in Rayados he will have to continue fighting for the position in the ideal eleven between the Argentines Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame.
At the beginning of the week, Aguirre did not train his other teammates, precisely because everything was ready for him to sign with the club from the State of Mexico. Now, he will stay at least one more tournament with the La Pandilla team.
