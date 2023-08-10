The management of ‘Tato’ Noriega as president of the Monterrey Soccer Club, has been characterized for being transparent and direct with the media. When he traveled to Spain to finalize the signing of Sergio Canales, he did not beat around the bush and told it as is in front of the cameras. He also accepted the offer that was made at the time by Lucas Moura and even by Luis Chávez.
In the last few hours, a rumor arose that Rayados would be interested in hiring his youth squad Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who still has a contract with Sevilla in Spain, to which the Rayados president replied yes, that he was one of the names, but not the only one.
Today, in the radio program: La Hora de Willy González, by RG la Deportiva, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, the owner of the program assured that Rayados would have already made a formal offer to Sevilla to take over the services of Jesús : the ‘Tecatito’ Corona for the next three years, with an option for two more.
It should be noted that in January 2022 Seville He paid three million euros for it and is currently interested in selling it. Sources assure that Rayados executives recently sought him out in June, but that the still Sevilla footballer continued with the illusion of continuing to play in Europe.
However, every time the cameras capture him visiting Monterrey, he is seen smiling and simply declares that he is a Rayados fan. Therefore, many believe that, once his successful passage through the old continent is over, the Gang would be his first option over teams like Americawho has also searched for it, tigers or the always attractive retirement plan: the MLS.
#offer #Monterrey #hire #Tecatito #Corona
Leave a Reply