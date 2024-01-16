Manchester United's present is gray, in reality, such is the case that the club is currently only competing to win the FA Cup this season, being the only tournament where they remain alive, something serious considering that we are only in the month from January; That is, the second half of the cycle has just begun. That is why the new sports management of the English team is already working on building the team for the future.
According to the newspaper Sportone of their targets in the market for next season is the Real Madrid player, Vinicius Jr and they could offer up to 150 million euros for him.
More news about the transfer market
The intention of the new United board is to invest a significant amount in the summer, but at this moment the club does not want to follow the past paths; That is, spending millions on players with future potential, but who have not won anything important. The idea of the Red Devil management is to bet on the signing of proven and winning footballers, with the label of the best on the planet in their positions and one of them, their dream signing, is Vinicius Jr.
The aforementioned media reports that the English team has 150 million euros in the bag to put on the table for Real Madrid and take the Brazilian with the aim of making him the great figure of the club. United appreciates that neither the Spanish team nor the player have any intention of separating their paths, but they consider that the figures offered can at least make both parties consider the offer. In Manchester they consider that the winger can enhance his best football within the Premier League and that is why they dream of his arrival.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#offer #Manchester #United #prepared #sign #Vinicius
Leave a Reply