On December 16, Sergio Agüero was forced to leave football prematurely at the age of 33 because of the ventricular arrhythmia he suffers but will continue to be linked to this world. As reported by the newspaper The Sun, Kun could return to England as Manchester City will make him an offer to be the new club ambassador.
The proposal is not yet official and could be carried out in the summer, when the Kun statue is inaugurated in the vicinity of the Etihad Stadium. At the moment, the Argentine has not commented on the matter.
In this way, as long as he accepts, Kun would return to City just a few months after leaving the club to sign for Barcelona last summer. Agüero would thus join Mike Summerbee, another illustrious name of Manchester City and who is currently an ambassador for the club. In addition, other former players such as Joleon Lescott, Shaun Wright Phillips and Micah Richards occupy different positions within the entity.
Agüero defended the City jersey for ten years during which time he became a club legend and probably the best player in its history. In that decade, Kun played 390 games in which he scored 260 goals, making him the club’s top scorer in history. In addition, he is also the player who has won the most titles with the citizen team, 15 in total: 5 Premier League, 3 Community Shield, 6 EFL Cup and 1 FA Cup.
