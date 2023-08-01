PSG does not know how to resolve everything they are experiencing with Kylian Mbappé. The young star striker owns his future and is very clear that he himself is white and is called Real Madrid. But, the team from the capital of France wants to change that destiny since in the first instance this movement would have serious financial repercussions for the club and secondly because there is an eternal friction with the White House team on the transfer side.
For this reason, the team of the sheikhs of Qatar seeks to force their departure for soccer in Saudi Arabia, but the world champion in Russia in 2018 did not even want to listen to the people of Al-Hilal. Thus, the last hope of the French team is in the Premier League and for this reason this weekend began to negotiate the future of the striker in England. The offer that the Liverpool team puts on the table for the Frenchmen is tempting and perhaps the only viable solution at the moment.
Jürgen Klopp and company seek the one-year loan of Kylian Mbappé, where the English team agrees to pay one hundred percent of the player’s salary. In this way, the Paris team would save this issue in addition to many other bonuses that they are obliged to pay. At the same time, the Frenchman would save himself from sitting in the stands all year and in that period of time, the Anfield club would seek to convince the footballer to join their squad in 2024 as a free agent despite repeated rumors that he would have a agreement behind the scenes with Real Madrid and that has been talked about for a long time.
