🚨🐴 Juárez is looking for the signing of Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.

The first offer he sent was cheap (2 MDD), Chivas responded with 8 MDD of its value.

The second, loan. Juárez is looking for a purchase option. Chivas without option. Still to be defined. pic.twitter.com/1dkj3d3t24

June 25, 2023