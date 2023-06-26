the one of Sebastian Perez Bouquet It is a strange case in Mexican soccer. The 20-year-old midfielder had a interesting irruption in the maximum circuit with Chivas de Guadalajara, but was relegated to the Tapatío of the Expansion League in an almost inexplicable way. Despite his good condition, The Jalisco midfielder has had just 223 minutes with the Sacred Flock in the Opening 2022 and Closing 2023.
In order for him to continue his development, it is essential that Pérez Bouquet has regularity in the first division. It seems that Veljko Paunovic does not count on him much and that a loan to another squad in the MX League it would be the best for your progress. In this sense, FC Juárez presented an offer to take over the services of the rojiblanco youth squad.
According to the most recent reports, the Braves look to add Perez Bouquet to their ranks in final purchase condition. However, the Holy Flock’s intention is only to give it away.
The reporter Fernando Esquivel points out that FC Juárez offered 2 million dollars for the rojiblanco youth squadHowever, the Flock would value their player at 8 million dollars.
In this sense, Chivas de Guadalajara rejected the first proposal, but the team would be willing to continue negotiating.
On the other hand, Diego Campillo, another rojiblanco squad player erased by Paunovic, would be in the details of confirming his arrival at Bravos de Juárez.
Will Pérez Bouquet play the Apertura 2023 with FC Juárez? Or will he remain in Chivas to fight for a position?
#offer #Juárez #Sebastián #Pérez #Bouquet
Leave a Reply