It’s been just over a year since Nestor Araujo left the Celta Vigo to sign with him America club. During this journey, the Mexican central defender has not been able to consolidate with the Águilas and even lost his place with the Mexican National Team.
The Cruz Azul youth squad has not seen his with the cream-blue outfit and in the last few hours The possibility of him leaving the Coapa institution to return to play in the Old Continent has sounded loud.
According to the most recent reports, the AEK Athens, from the Greek first division, would be interested in taking over the services of the 31-year-old central defender.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Araujo has a contract with América until June 2025. Reports indicate that the Club América board of directors would be willing to let his defense come out as long as the Greek league champion’s offer is convenient for all parties involved.
AEK Athens, led by Matías Almeyda, will seek to qualify for the Champions League, so their goal is to strengthen themselves in this summer market. In Greece, Araujo would meet with Orbelín Pineda, his partner in El Tri, and probably with Rodolfo Pizarrowho would be very close to signing with this club.
So far, AEK Athens has not started formal talks with América nor has it submitted an offer for Néstor Araujo’s letter.
The Club América board of directors would already be working on hiring another central defender.
#offer #prepares #Greece #Néstor #Araujo
Leave a Reply