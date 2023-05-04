The chaos between PSG and Leo Messi has unleashed this week. After an absence of the Argentine player that would not be justified by the club, the internal fire within the box of the capital of France gained strength. The sheikhs have immediately sanctioned Leo with two weeks without being able to appear at the club, while the player, as an immediate response to the sanction of the French team, has made it clear that there is not the slightest desire to continue within the team, he will not listen to offers of renewal.
From any point of view, it is Barcelona who most celebrate this fraudulent end between the Argentine and the French club. If there is a moment in which the club from the city of Barcelona can move its chips for the signing of the world champion, that is now, being the case from Spain they report that the Blaugrana board of directors already has its first and only offer ready that they will make to the player .
The culés will offer Leo a contract for a more optional season depending on the player’s performance. Said offer includes a salary of 25 million euros per year, that is, 5 million less than what the Argentine receives today within Paris Saint Germain. The scenario is promising but hypothetical, since everything depends on the blaugrana team being able to meet the numbers required by LaLiga to register the dream transfer, but it will not be easy and to date it has already generated the departure of Mateu Alemany ,
#offer #Barcelona #put #table #signing #Lionel #Messi
Leave a Reply