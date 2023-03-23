The rumors grow and advance, and what weeks ago seemed impossible today is viable, it must not be ruled out that Leo Messi could return to Barcelona in the summer market. Once the World Cup ended, this seemed impossible, because the only thing going through the Argentine’s mind was to renew with PSG. However, the bad treatment he has received from the fans of the French capital team today has the Argentine star valuing his future more than ever.
The reality is that the Barça club and the player have been trying to smooth things over for months and it must not be forgotten that the father and representative of ’10’ had a meeting weeks ago, first to talk about a tribute to the footballer and naturally to end the bad relationship between both parties. Yesterday we informed you in 90min that the culé box values routes to try the return of the ’10’ and it seems that it already has the first line.
From Spain they report that Barcelona will offer Messi and the culés will put on the table the figure of 6 or 7 million euros net, and most importantly, and that it will financially increase Leo’s possible income, the culés are willing to give him a significant percentage to the player of income from advertising as well as merchandise sales. The ones of the City Condal cannot offer something better than this, and it is the only thing that can put on the table of the champion of the world.
