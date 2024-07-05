After the death of his sister, Carlos Salcedo has made the decision to leave Mexico because it seems that his safety is at risk. Given this situation and because time is running out, the center and Cruz Azul have agreed to terminate his contract and once the player finds a team, he will have to pay the club’s coffers one million dollars which will serve as the price of his departure. Now, those from the capital of the country are on the hunt for a replacement for the ‘titan’ and Chivas is the dream option.
At La Noria they are ready to make a formal offer for Jesús Orozco Chiquete, the center back that everyone in the capital of the country likes the most, to be the direct replacement for Salcedo. At the moment, La Máquina is not considering paying the direct exit option, since it is valued at 15 million dollars, therefore, its first offer will be Erik Lira’s letter as a bargaining chip, in addition to compensation of several million dollars, a figure that is not defined at the moment.
There have already been formal approaches from Cruz Azul to Chivas to discuss the transfer of the Mexican center back and the response is positive, the Verde Valle team is opening the door to negotiate the same, understanding that the defender is not happy with the board after they stopped his departure to Europe. Beyond the positive feelings, the negotiations will be long term as it is a multi-million dollar signing.
