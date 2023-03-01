They have been busy weeks in the cement entity and it is that they changed technicians after the dismissal of Raúl Gutiérrez and the triumphs began to arrive. With 2 victories under the command of Joaquín Moreno and 1 already with Ricardo Ferretti as their new coach, Cruz Azul seems to have overcome their losing streak with 3 consecutive victories.
However, it seems that the movements are just beginning and it is that during these days Ferretti and his coaching staff have begun to analyze the squad with a view to planning the upcoming tournament since it looks like a great cleaning of players will come on the wheel once the current tournament ends.
Given this, not all are casualties for the sky-blue team, but the team would also seek incorporations to reinforce the squad and return to prominence within the MX League and that is that, to achieve this, the Brazilian coach would seek the signing of a player whom has already had in one of his previous teams.
And that team is the Tigers who, facing the next tournament, could get rid of one of their key players in order to reduce their number of foreigners.
This player would be Rafael Carioca Who is next to the end of his contract with the cats the following summer and in the event that the royals cannot meet the salary expectations and duration of the contract, the cement workers would be willing to make the effort to meet these conditions in order to sign him.
And it is that their representative has been very clear with what they are looking for in their renewal, 3 year contract It is the duration that the player and his representative would look for, since in the representative’s own voice he mentioned that there are other Liga MX teams that are looking for the player and one of them is the team led by Ferretti
It seems that it will be a matter of days to find out if he renews with the cats or will listen to offers from other teams,
