According to information from Diego Sanchez of One Footballthe Cruz Azul Football Club has made a formal offer to Club Deportivo Guadalajara for the services of the forward Alexis Vega and it is said that the offer would have been 3.5 million dollarsso the red and white team analyzes and will respond to the proposal in the coming days.
Likewise, the communicator assured that the arrangement with the player has been satisfactorily made, so the footballer and the representative would pressure the Sacred Flock to consummate the movement.
The 26-year-old player was close to renewing with the Guadalajara team before the scandal arose after Matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 and where the player committed indiscipline and was separated from the squad, the club lifted the punishment weeks later and still He was able to play with the team in the Liguilla.
The player has a contract until June 2024 with the club, so he can now negotiate with other clubs and if he is not sold this semester he will be able to leave as a free agent in the summer. With the Sacred Flock he records 147 games, 28 goals and 28 assists in five years with the club.
La Maquina would be willing to make a definitive purchase or loan for the remaining six months, but they would not offer more than what was already stipulated, because La Noria has given their best offer given the situation the player is going through and they will be smart, because the team from Guadalajara does not He can reject offers at this point where he could end up affected, since in six months the player will be a free agent.
