Almost every semester there are rumors about the imminent departure of the Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgo Club América and this past summer transfer market was no exception, as several European teams circulated that wanted his services, many real and others just rumors.
The club from Russia, Zenit St. Petersburg was one of those interested in signing the ‘Little Mag‘However, the player’s priority is to be able to return to Spain to be close to his family. There were also exotic offers in the Middle East with a clear improvement in the salary issue, however, the player preferred to stay in Coapa to go for the third championship.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from TUDNin addition to the offer of the Zenit from Russia, Alvaro Fidalgo received a proposal from a team in Qatar. This team offered the Iberian a more lucrative contract.
But even that was not enough to reject the Qatari offer, choosing to remain with the Eagles, probably in the hope that in the future an offer will arrive that meets his sporting expectations and those of the club, because as mentioned above, his desire is to be able to return to Europe, but above all to be close to his loved ones.
Furthermore, if that were not enough, it has been reported that the Spanish player is already in the process of obtaining Mexican naturalization, although it should be remembered that the player has already reiterated on other occasions that his intention is not to represent the Mexican national team.
#offer #Alvaro #Fidalgo #rejected #stay #America
Leave a Reply