The sports president of Club América, Santiago Bañoswas present in the study of Claro Sports in interview with journalist Alejandro Orvañanos where he revealed several situations surrounding the azulcrema team and one of them was the current panorama of one of its most pressured assets, the Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgoa player who is wanted in Europe and there is an offer on the table for his services.
Although the azulcrema manager did not give names about the players who have offers to leave the club, the journalist himself took on the task of revealing the information once the interview with Santiago Baños.
Santiago Baños He confessed that the club has several offers for some of its players, but did not reveal names.
“It happens a lot, the third time that I am champion with América… And the three times at the end of the tournament of being champion, an enormous number of offers arrive for players from the club. Unfortunately this week offers for some players have begun to arrive”
– Santiago Baños.
Later, Alejandro Orvañanos He continued adding information to his report and through his X account, assured that it will be a matter of days if the azulcrema team accepts or not the offer for the 'Maguito' in this winter market or they will wait until next semester.
Alvaro Fidalgo He declared that he would not leave El Nido until he became champion, something he already achieved a few weeks ago, so if the offer suited him, he would choose to return to the Old Continent in search of fulfilling another of his dreams: representing the national team. from Spain.
“I have never thought about leaving without being a champion… There is still a lot left to be an idol, to lift trophies, the club is a very demanding team,” he said before winning the Apertura 2023 title.
The Iberian player arrived in Mexican soccer with the Águilas in 2020, at the express request of the coach Santiago Solariwho knew him from his time in the Real Madrid Castilladid so as a loan with a value close to 400 thousand euros of the CD Castellón. Since then, he has played 124 games, 10 goals and 18 assists.
