Before closing the agreement with the MLS club, Santos had many offers for the transfer of Omar Campos, most of them from Liga MX clubs, however, there were also surveys from teams in Europe. One of them was FC Barcelona, a club that offered a six-month loan option that was immediately rejected by the Torreón team.
The culés offered 50,000 euros to take Campos on loan for six months to Barcelona Atlétic; that is, the subsidiary led by Rafael Márquez, ensuring that if he complies, they would negotiate his purchase.
However, the Torreón club did not even ask the footballer his opinion, they simply rejected the offer, because of the six million dollars that LAFC guaranteed to lose a starter on loan and with such low compensation, for Santos' management it was not enough. There was a lot to think about and they decided quickly.
Finally, this week the departure of Campos from the Santos team has been confirmed. The youth player, whose sporting level has suffered a significant drop, will be transferred to the LAFC team for a sum of six million dollars. The move surprised more than one, as it gave the impression that the already national team was not considering a transfer of this type, since its intention was to go to Europe, but in the end the MLS club has promised accessibility to a future sale and that has been key in their decision making.
