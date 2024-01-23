The bad news continues to add up for the America clubsince in addition to losing the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezthe Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo could follow him, which would be a serious blow to the ambitions of the current champion of the Liga MX in achieving the two-time championship in the Clausura 2024.
It's known that Rayito He didn't even make the trip to Ciudad Juárez for the Águilas' match against Braves in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumsince his departure is imminent, which was notified to the Spanish coach André Jardine. The Uruguayan winger would be transferred to the Fiorentina from Italy.
Now, in the case of Maguitohe Record Diary shared that there is already a juicy offer on the azulcrema table that they will hardly be able to refuse, since it is a double-digit figure that is close to what they ask for in Coapa, which comes from the Zenit Saint Petersburg From Russia.
Due to this, the newspaper assumes that the presence of the Madrid youth squad in El Nido is increasingly shorter. It must be remembered that Fidalgo He expressed on different occasions his desire to return to Europe, however, he had mentioned that he would not leave the country. America until he became champion, something he already achieved and therefore would no longer be in debt to be able to seek his revenge on the Old Continent.
