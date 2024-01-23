He didn't make the trip! 🚨🦅

Brian Rodríguez did not make the trip with the Águilas to Juárez and his departure is imminent. He is in agreement with Fiorentina, the only thing missing is the signature.

The duel against Querétaro could be the last one he had with the Águilas.#America #BrianRodriguez pic.twitter.com/hANmWQM0Kc

— TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) January 23, 2024