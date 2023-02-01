Saudi Arabia has contacted the entourage of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric by phone in order for them to end their career in the Persian Gulf league. The offer would include a two-year contract, at a rate of 30 million euros per season, reports from the newspaper The world. The Saudi Arabian government is behind all this, because they want to have a competitive league and for that they need big names, as they already did with Cristiano Ronaldo.
All these players follow the same pattern, their contracts end in June and they are over 35 years old, so they would go there to finish their careers with a great record behind them. Another of the players they have been interested in is the Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper, Keylor Navas. Saudi Arabia offers new signings the lure that do not have to pay taxes personal. In such a way that, unlike what happens in Spain, they do not have to pay taxes on the income they generate.
The intention of the Saudi authorities also involves reinforcing, with the presence of great players, the joint bid by Saudi Arabia, Greece and Egypt to host the World Cup 2030. However, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation insists that “the great project” of the country in relation to football goes far beyond holding the World Cup and focuses on “helping to modernize it and open it up to world”.
“We want to create a society around sport because we have a very young population, in which of the 36 million inhabitants70% are under 34 years of age and 80% have some kind of relationship with football: either they follow it or they practice it”, they assured THE WORLD.
