Aubameyang has done an excellent job with Barcelona, he has even managed to put up better numbers than several of the club’s historic forwards, however, the Catalans’ intention is to bring a born competitor to the Gabonese, who for the moment remains the only ‘9 ‘ in the form of the squad, because neither Braithwaite, nor de Jong, nor Depay end up convincing Xavi.
The most desired name for Laporta is that of Haaland, however, he understands that it has overtones of the impossible, which is why, right now in Barcelona, they opt for the signing of the best scorer in the world in the last 3 years, the Polish Robert Lewandowski, who already has a formal offer from the whole of Barcelona.
The Catalans forget their initial offer of two seasons for the Pole and fulfill their wish to offer him at least three seasons with Xavi’s team, a situation that has already been communicated to Pini Zahavi, his agent. In the same way and although it is true that the figures are not known. The club would offer him a lower salary than the one he receives in Munich, which is 20 million for the season. a figure that in Barcelona they cannot equal due to the salary margin against.
#offer #Barcelona #Robert #Lewandowski
