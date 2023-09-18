THE NEW CELESTE KILLER!⚽

Diber Cambindo is another since Joaquín Moreno arrived.

❌ With Tuca: Zero goals in 5 games.

✅ With the Engineer: 3 Goals and 1 assist in 5 games.

In 8 days, he has already done more than Iván Morales in Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/lNMVKDlYfn

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) September 16, 2023