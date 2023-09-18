The Cruz Azul Soccer Club failed in the attempt to complete the incorporation of a center forward not trained in Mexico at the closing of the transfer market; However, the situation on offense has shown signs of improvement in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
And it is that Diber Changing He has recovered his best version of the game and is now one of the most outstanding attackers in Mexican soccer, after on matchday 8 he scored a double against Mazatlán that leaves him very close to the top of the scoring table.
In addition, there is the arrival of Angel Sepúlveda coming from Querétaro a couple of weeks ago. Although he hasn’t had as many minutes with the Machine, Joaquin Moreno He announced that he contemplates an interesting change for the attack.
“It’s coming together and it will surely be a competition. When Cambindo is not there, Ángel will be there or both of them will be able to play and they will give us more alternatives”
– Joaquin Moreno.
These statements from the light blue coach suggest that later he may begin to use two forwards in the attack.
In case that Joaquin Moreno make the player decision with two strikers, the Machine formation could be 3-2-3-1; in goal Sebastian Jurado either Andres Gudiñoin the central in a line of three they would be Juan Escobar, Carlos Salcedo and Willer Ditta.
In the midfield Carlos Rodriguez and Erik Lira in containment; later Uriel Antuna, Móises Vieira and Carlos Rotondi; while in the attack Diber Changing and Angel Sepúlveda They would be the forwards.
