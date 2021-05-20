Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, governor of Tamaulipas, in the Chamber of Deputies. Special Photographer / Special Photographer

The phones of constitutional lawyers are on fire these days in Mexico. There is no tomorrow in which an opinion, a clarification, even a certainty about the Cow Head case. Governor of Tamaulipas, opposition figure, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca became a fugitive from federal justice this Wednesday. Like someone who shoots a rocket in a church, a judge ordered his capture for money laundering and organized crime, after a request from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). The question now is whether he can effectively be detained, whether the protection that senior officials enjoy, the jurisdiction, still protects him and, of course, what amount of political interest fuels the process against him.

The news of the arrest warrant has generated a great uproar in the political corridors of the capital. Citizens elect a new Congress on June 6 and governors in more than half of the states. Noisy, politicized, the process against Cabeza de Vaca dominates and distorts the electoral campaign, turned into one with me or against me, with the president and the Fourth Transformation or with the opposition, reduced from the presidency to adjectives such as neoliberals or conservatives.

This Thursday, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, referred to the case. Aware of the accusations made by the opposition about his interference in the work of the FGR, López Obrador has said that the Cabeza de Vaca case “is an issue that the prosecutor’s office is dealing with, which is autonomous. I am not giving instructions “, added the president,” revenge is not my strong suit, I am not a hypocrite, I am not two-sided like the conservatives, that is their doctrine, hypocrisy. “

In any case, the offensive of the prosecution is surprising. In February, investigators reported that they had filed complaints against the governor, an extraordinary case in a country where serving governors rarely face criminal prosecution. Senior officials enjoy jurisdiction, protection that only the legislature can break. The prosecutor’s office then informed the Chamber of Deputies about their investigations, requesting the violation of Cabeza de Vaca. With a majority of Morena and his allies, the House voted in favor. The ball then passed to the roof of the Tamaulipas Congress, which decided to reject the decision of the federal Chamber of Deputies. In addition, he went to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), the highest court in the country, to act as arbitrator.

In the SCJN, the minister in charge of the matter pointed out that the local Congress acted within its powers and found that the legislators of Tamaulipas decided not to remove the jurisdiction from Governor Cabeza de Vaca. But he did not get to the bottom of the matter. Then the prosecution challenged the minister’s brief. This is how the mess had remained when this Wednesday the prosecution leaked the obtaining of arrest warrants against the governor. Considering the above, a federal judge had assumed that the governor lacked jurisdiction and determined his arrest.

Before the news, Cabeza de Vaca released a statement, rejecting the accusations against him. “Justice is used to persecute and intimidate opponents (…) especially when the electoral preference of citizens is declining,” said Cabeza de Vaca. “As I have done since this political barrage began, I will defend myself against these false accusations … This country is not a one-man nation,” said the governor. At the moment, the president is still free, at the head of the state government.

The background of the story

The politicization of the case has prevented the involved actors from addressing the merits of the matter many times, the accusations against Cabeza de Vaca, and abound in explanations about technicalities of the process that right now are difficult to understand, more to interpret. It is not clear what conduct by the governor the FGR considers to be a crime. From leaks to the press, it is suspected that the prosecution accuses Cabeza de Vaca of diverting public funds to buy properties.

In a letter that the investigators sent to the federal Chamber of Deputies a few weeks ago, also leaked to the press, they wrote: “During the period from 2016 to 2019, the investigated Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, in his capacity as governor of the State of Tamaulipas, formed an organization and designed a scheme that was operated from within the government of that entity itself with the intention of benefiting family members and third parties with public resources, through tenders, to later disperse them through legal entities, partners and direct beneficiaries to launder said resources ”.

Publicly, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the United States justice sent information on “possible criminal responsibilities” of the governor and people around him, as well as data on “various commercial, developer and industrial companies, linked to banking irregularities, money transfers illegal and illicit operations ”. This Thursday, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presented a document in his usual morning press conference on the case. It was an official letter from the US Department of Justice, in which he asks the Treasury for information about Cabeza de Vaca, for an investigation into money laundering. “There is no impunity,” said the president, “before they sent information like that and there was no answer.”

The experts and the jurisdiction

Beyond the possible arrest of Cabeza de Vaca, the technicalities entertain the experts, who face a new scenario, whose consequences seem difficult to foresee. Juan Jesús Garza, a member of the UNAM Legal Research Institute, explains that “legally, the arrest warrant has no head or tail. It is not normal for a judge to issue an arrest warrant even though the issue of jurisdiction has not been resolved, ”he argues, in relation to the clash between local and federal legislators and the failed arbitration of the SCJN. For Garza, the jurisdiction still exists. “It is an unprecedented case. By the resolution of the SCJN, by the filing of the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, against the resolution of the SCJN, there are all the elements to affirm that Cabeza de Vaca has jurisdiction. What is striking is precisely that his arrest has been ordered. The judge who ordered it is intrepid, of course ”, adds the specialist. “I could point out that the criteria of the SCJN is not binding and the act of the Tamaulipas Congress no longer serves to maintain the jurisdiction. But I can’t think of how I could argue that. “

For the criminal lawyer Gabriel Regino, the situation is very different. Regino starts from the decision of the local Congress to reject the violation of Cabeza de Vaca. Technically, the legislators did not approve the decision of the federal Chamber of Deputies. “The figure of non-homologation is legally non-existent. Neither the Constitution of Mexico nor that of Tamaulipas provide for non-homologation. Therefore, what the local Congress did is outside the legal order. It is a political decision, not a legal one ”, he argues.

That implies, according to Regino, that the violation marked by the Chamber of Deputies prevails and that there is no problem for the FGR to request an arrest warrant and the judge to grant it. “The arrest must occur. The crimes for which the arrest warrant is issued warrant informal preventive detention. He can file appeals, he can do many things, but in the end he will have to face criminal proceedings, “he adds.

