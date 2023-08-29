The coach of América, André Jardine, prepares his team for the Clásico Joven of the Liga MX, which will take place next Saturday, September 3 at the Azteca Stadium.
Jardine plans to use an attack with three attackers, with Henry Martín, Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas as protagonists. The Brazilian believes that this system will give more depth to the attack and will allow him to generate more scoring opportunities.
Martín is the top scorer for América in the Apertura 2023, with six goals in four games. Valdés is a creative player who can create chances for his teammates, while Zendejas is a quick and unbalancing striker.
The Young Classic is one of the most important games of the season in Mexico. América and Cruz Azul are two of the most popular clubs in the country and the games between them are usually very intense.
In the last 10 years, América has had a slight advantage over Cruz Azul in the Young Classic. The Azulcremas have won six games, the light blues have won three and there has been a draw.
The Young Classic will be played next Saturday, September 3 at the Azteca Stadium at 12:00 p.m. (CDMX). The match will be broadcast by TUDN and Channel 5.
