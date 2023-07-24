He America club will have a difficult debut in the League Cup against St. Louis City of the MLS. The Missouri team is the current leader of the Western Conference and one of the strongest teams in all of American football. Las Águilas come to this contest as one of the top candidates to win the title.
For the commitment against St. Louis, André Jardine will have at his disposal the entire offensive arsenal of the cream-blue team. Henry Martín is already back in the squad after playing the 2023 Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team and aims to be a starter for this commitment.
In the same mood, Diego Valdés is fully recovered after the infection he suffered a few weeks ago. This would be the attack with which America would face the duel against St. Louis on matchday 2 of the MLS.
The Chilean midfielder is experiencing his best moments as a Club América player. Diego Valdés is the perfect link between midfield and forward. In the duel against Puebla, he combined perfectly with Julián Quiñones.
Although Leo Suárez has had a good start to the season, it seems that Alejandro Zendejas will have minutes against St. Louis. The Mexican-American winger participated in the summer with the United States National Team.
The Colombian forward is the great signing of América for the Apertura 2023. Quiñones would start as a starter against St. Louis, but would play closer to the left wing. Brian Rodríguez would stay on the substitute bench waiting for an opportunity.
The current scoring champion comes from playing with the Mexican National Team. The azulcremas fans hope that ‘La Bomba’ will get along perfectly with Julián Quiñones and that they will form a great scoring duo.
