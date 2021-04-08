The Alhama City Council confirms that there was a penalty of 4,154 euros, contrary to what the PP says in its complaint Diego Conesa. / Edu Bottle / aGM DAVID GOMEZ Friday 9 April 2021, 01:18



The Alhama City Council ensures that legality was complied with “rigorously” in the urban development file for the change of use of an industrial warehouse in order to enable a shopping gallery on Fuente del Bal street in the town, processed at the time of Diego Conesa as mayor. The Prosecutor’s Office has opened investigation proceedings