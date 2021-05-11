A mother accompanies her children to school, in a file image. Bernardo perez

“Gift and inheritance tax can play an important role in increasing income, reducing inequalities and improving efficiency.” This is one of the conclusions of the report Inheritance Tax in OECD countries (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), published this Tuesday by the think tank based in Paris. The study indicates that, in the last decades, the fiscal modifications of this figure have gradually narrowed the tax bases and reduced the contribution to the public coffers, despite the fact that the concentration of wealth has been increasing. Therefore, the agency suggests reviewing the taxation of these taxes, even more so at a time like the current one, in which the economic crisis caused by covid-19 has hit public resources hard and given the prospect of a further increase in inequality.

More information

The fiscal figures that tax inheritances and donations only account for on average 0.5% of the total collection of the OECD states, compared to more than 1% that they represented in the 1970s. “There is a social and economic concern regarding the level of inequality. And there is a tax whose potential has been reduced over time, in some countries it has disappeared, it is very low and not very progressive. One would expect that, given the concentration of wealth, there would be more progressivity. So, considering all this, we believe that there is a possibility to review it, ”Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Center for Fiscal Policy, commented at a press conference.

Currently, the richest 10% of the population owns 50% of the wealth. And the wealthiest 1% have more than 15%. “The concentration of wealth is high,” added Saint-Amans. “And the contribution of these taxes on the total of the collection is probably less than what it could, or perhaps what it should be.”

The report indicates that 24 of the 37 OECD countries have inheritance and gift taxes, whose regulatory configuration is very heterogeneous. What they do share are very narrow tax bases, full of exemptions and rebates based on different criteria. Japan, France, Belgium and South Korea are the countries that collect the most from these figures in proportion to total income, above 1%. In the case of Spain, the percentage is slightly above the OECD average, at 0.58%.

“Inheritances are also unevenly distributed among households and are likely to increase in value (if asset price trends continue) and in number (as the generation of baby boom). The COVID-19 crisis will put pressure on countries to raise additional income and address inequalities, which have worsened since the start of the pandemic, ”the document adds. The average inheritance received in Spain is the third highest in the block, higher than that of countries such as Germany, France or Luxembourg. Spain and Luxembourg are, according to the data compiled by the agency, the countries with the highest average net wealth.

Harmonization

The OECD report also gives a boost to the homogenization of taxes within the same country. In Spain, the Government plans to carry out a fiscal harmonization of the figures that tax wealth, such as the inheritance and donation tax and the wealth tax, both 100% ceded to the autonomous communities. This assignment means that each autonomy can reserve a different treatment for these figures, applying different reductions, bonuses and deductions and generating huge differences between territories.

The Community of Madrid is one of the regions with the lowest taxation in the figures that tax wealth: the wealth tax is discounted at 100% and the inheritance and donation tax at 99% for the closest relatives. The OECD report cites a study (prepared by economists Agrawal, Foremny and Martínez-Toledano) that shows that very wealthy taxpayers flocked to Madrid as of 2011 – when the Government reintroduced the wealth tax, which had been suspended in 2008. Five years later, the number of rich people living in the capital had grown by 10% relative to other regions.

“We might think that countries in the coming years, especially in the post-covid era, but not only, could increase these taxes. And we invite them not so much to increase their weight, but to make sure that there is something consistent with the taxation of wealth ”, Saint-Amans concluded.