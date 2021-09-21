Spain is one of the countries that is inoculating its economy the fastest with the main antidote for recovery: the vaccine. The immunization campaign is slowing down, but it is still one of the corners of the planet that has been able to reach a greater volume of population. This success is transferred to the economic forecasts of the main international organizations. In line with the European Commission or the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has improved the projections for Spain on Tuesday compared to its last report in May. The Paris-based institution predicts that gross domestic product (GDP) will expand this year by 6.8%, instead of the 5.9% expected in May, and 6.6% in 2022 (three tenths more). The agency asks countries to guarantee “all the necessary resources” to deploy the vaccine and to avoid an “abrupt withdrawal” of stimuli to the economy.

The world continues to recover after going through its worst depression since World War II thanks to the fiscal boost to both parts of the Atlantic. However, everything indicates that the rebound may be losing the height of the beginning of the year. The OECD lists a handful of causes for this moderation which, if amplified, could be a new threat to growth. These include the Delta variant, the slow spread of the vaccine in developing countries or the problems of shortages in supply – for example, the microchip crisis. The latter may even increase inflationary risks that are already making themselves felt due to the rise in energy prices, the demand that was repressed during the time of the lockdowns and the problems to find labor in some sectors. Even so, the agency considers that prices in Europe continue to grow at “relatively low rates”. “At this moment, we believe that it is a temporary phenomenon, but we will carefully follow the information that comes to us,” said OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann.

The OECD predicts that the world will grow this year by 5.7%, one tenth less than it was forecast in May. That difference carries it over to 2022, when it believes that the expansion will be 4.5%, instead of 4.4%. The projections for the euro zone are much better, especially for the south. While other regions of the world will lose ground, the GDP of the countries of the single currency will grow by 5.3% in 2021 (1% more) and 4.6% in 2022 (0.2% more). After suffering a blow of 10.8% in 2020, the Spanish economy will go one march above. The OECD forecasts are close to those made by the government in July (6.5% in 2021 and 7% in 2022) and bring the recovery of pre-pandemic levels that other countries have already recovered throughout of this year. It also raises the forecasts for Italy and France for 2021 and lowers those for Germany.

The institution also points to a slowdown in growth in China, which is predicted to expand 8.5% this year and 5.8% next year. The chief economist of the OECD, Laurence Boone, has assured that the Evergrande crisis is due to the fact that the Chinese authorities have this time allowed the real estate market to carry out the adjustment it required. However, it has considered that the risk of financial contagion to other regions of the world is “quite limited”.

According to the OECD, the path that several countries still have to retrace and the high uncertainty imposes, according to the OECD, the action of governments. The main one is to ensure immunization throughout the world. To do this, there is still a long way to go: according to the institution, while in Spain almost 90% of those over 12 years of age have received at least one dose, the proportion barely reaches 40% in India and is close to zero in countries such as Ethiopia or Afghanistan. From the outset, this is already a brake on economic openness and commercial normalization, which is why the OECD asks to continue putting the accent on investments related to health and vaccination. Nor have the stimuli to the economy been of the same magnitude. The United States and the EU countries that bear less scars from the previous depression have been able to afford more generous fiscal policies. “Vaccination campaigns are proceeding at different rates around the world and the scale of macroeconomic policy support and the ability to open intensive outreach activities differ considerably between economies,” the OECD report argues.

Warning of an “abrupt” withdrawal of stimuli

For now, the OECD is confident that the US Community Recovery Fund and Infrastructure Plan will remain the fuel for recovery next year. The transfer of family savings to spending when the situation clears up must do the rest. The Paris-based organization, however, asks the States to monitor the state of the economy at all times to apply a “flexible fiscal policy.” “A premature and abrupt withdrawal of support policies should be avoided while the short-term prospects are still uncertain,” the report states. When the hawks begin to show their claws in the EU and point the way to adjustments, the OECD states: “Political actions to ensure debt sustainability should be a priority only once the recovery is well advanced and labor market conditions have returned to pre-pandemic levels ”. And with US employment data, global trade or vehicle sales in hand, the OECD doubts that the recovery is fully established.

The focus is now on central banks, which are expected to gradually reduce their debt purchase programs. Lagarde has already announced that it was relaxing acquisitions in the euro zone while waiting for the fate of the emergency plan launched by the pandemic to decide in December, while the Federal Reserve may launch some signal this week on the steps it will take. The OECD is betting on an “accommodative” monetary policy until there are clear signs of tangible progress on medium-term policy goals. In his opinion, normalization must take place step by step: first, withdrawing the emergency measures; then, stabilizing by reinvesting the debt that is due, and, in the end, increasing interest rates. But all these movements, the OECD warns, must be well communicated, driven by financing conditions, supported by improvements in labor markets and in accordance with data indicating inflationary pressures. A mixture that governors must know how to calibrate.