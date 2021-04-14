Sánchez greets the Secretary General of the OECD, Ángel Gurría, in a file image. Faruk Pinjo / World Economic Forum

With the tax reform called redirecting Spanish public accounts in the coming years by burning its first stages, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) puts its priorities on the table. The think tank of the rich countries has called on the Spanish Government this Wednesday to plug the largest hemorrhage in the Spanish tax system – the numerous exemptions and deductions through which billions of euros are filtered each year – while increasing the tax on fuels, a of the great vault keys of green taxation. Still, any tax hike will have to wait, he says, until the recovery is firmly on track.

Spain will need more public resources to face the situation that remains when the tide of the pandemic goes out. The Tax Authority (Airef) warned last year that the tax benefits of the Spanish tax system (deductions, allowances and bonuses) amount to about 60,000 million euros, which reduces collection.

The OECD focuses on two taxes that account for around three-quarters of total income: personal income tax and VAT. In the first case, the recipe is clear: Spain must “expand the collection base by reducing the existing exceptions,” according to the annual report of recommendations by countries published this Tuesday by the body chaired by Ángel Gurría. In the second, the technicians of the entity are committed to “limiting the use of reduced rates and exceptions”, the great drain of the tax on consumption. In parallel, the technicians of the think tank They call on the Government of Pedro Sánchez to increase the taxation of fossil fuels so that they “better reflect” the carbon dioxide emissions that their consumption carries with them.

In the recently approved Budgets, the Executive of Pedro Sánchez included an increase in personal income tax for the highest incomes to collect, according to his calculations, 580 million more within a year. However, most experts criticize that this tax figure needs a facelift both in the very numerous current sections and in progressivity and deductions, the aspect on which the OECD puts the focus this Wednesday. The organization emphasizes, through the mouth of Aida Caldera, head of division in the Department of Economy, that these discounts on the real amount that should be paid are “mostly regressive and benefit the highest quintile of the income distribution.”

Regarding VAT, despite having a general rate comparable to that of the rest of the large European countries, the collection is far from what would be expected for an economy like the Spanish one. Part of that low crop has to do with fraud. But it also influences, and in what way, the large number of products classified under the reduced rate (10%) and super-reduced (4%). As a basis for these changes, the Paris-based body calls on the Government to build on the work done by the Fiscal Authority (Airef) in its Spending Review, which is already on its second installment.

The changes, when recovery is on track

Two words are repeated with unusual insistence in the Spanish chapter of the Going for Growth 2021, in which OECD economists outline a list of economic policy priorities for almost fifty economies: medium term. Aware that the economic distress does not invite to open the melon of the draft reforms yet, the agency calls to apply its recipe book “only when the recovery is firmly underway” and always accompanied by compensation measures for the most vulnerable families.

“In the medium term, a more effective tax system could reduce inequalities, curb pollution and emissions. [de gases de efecto invernadero] and provide the necessary financing to reform the labor market and education, and relaunch innovation ”, write the OECD technicians, who applaud the recent increase in VAT on sugary drinks, as well as the introduction of a surcharge on transactions financial and on the other about big technology. In both cases, Spain is marching in a kind of world outpost in the company of European neighbors such as France: with the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, something — a lot — is moving at the level of fiscal policy.

“We insist on waiting for the economic rebound to be completely on track, but from 2022 on it is very important to improve the collection bases by reviewing or eliminating the many exemptions and deductions that exist in personal income tax and, above all, in VAT. ”, Emphasizes Caldera in conversation with EL PAÍS. Likewise, the OECD economist values ​​”very positively” the recent creation of a group of experts brought together by the Ministry of Finance to outline proposals for the upcoming tax reform, and appeals to “technical consensus, given that the politician will be very difficult to get ”.

Simplification of the employment contract menu

The group of workers with fewer years of education is the one that has been “disproportionately affected” by the pandemic, given its concentration in the worst hit sectors (tourism and hospitality). “Reforms to accelerate job creation must be accompanied by improvements in the efficiency of active policies and, once the recovery is firmly established, by measures that allow the reduction of the use of temporary contracts,” conclude the technicians of the OECD.

The impact of the pandemic on employment has been strong, although ERTEs have contributed to alleviating —and in what way— the effects on workers. The body, however, calls for more changes to reduce one of the highest unemployment rates in the European Union and improve the ever-battered Spanish labor market: a simplification in the menu of contracts – the labor reform promised by the Spanish government to Brussels aspires to leave it in only three modalities—; more spending on active employment policies and an improvement in the quality of courses to improve the skills of the unemployed; an increase in efforts to combat the abuse of temporary employment in companies; and specific incentives for the most vulnerable sectors.