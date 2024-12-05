It also calls for promoting employment plans, eliminating the possibility of making early withdrawals and creating a savings account to facilitate investment by individuals.





The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) It places duties on the Government in its report to revitalize the Spanish capital market. This is an analysis requested by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMC) in 2023 to identify…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only