Sevilla have returned 2,500 of the 3,000 tickets that UEFA awarded to their fans for the European Super Cup who will play in Budapest next Thursday, September 24, against Bayern Munich. The economic situation, as well as especially the obstacles to traveling to Hungary and the fear of the coronavirus, have been able to with part of a fan that never missed the big events but already Due to the pandemic, he did not travel to Germany for his last final, including a title.



The conditions imposed by the Hungarian government to enter the country are very strict. To get started, A negative PCR test performed at least 72 hours before landing is required. A document that must be written in English or Hungarian. The test has a price of more than 100 euros, money that is added to the trip to Hungary and the entrance. As an example, the trip organized by the Federation of Peñas del Sevilla costs 365 euros plus the 100 of the PCR test.

European Super Cup * Data updated as of September 17, 2020

The components of this charter, the only one that is chartered from Andalusia on the same day of the meeting in the morning, will make up, together with a few hundred more fans who have decided to go on their own, the around half a thousand Nervionenses who attend this Super Cup. Many of the Flights that usually connect Seville with Budapest through nearby cities were canceled by air operators before the restrictions due to the coronavirus. It is expected that a few dozen sevillistas living in Germany and France also go to the game.

Bayern will sell its 3,000 tickets. The Bavarian club pays its fans for PCR tests. But, more than that, it is evident that the proximity of Budapest to Munich, just over 700 kilometers by car, greatly facilitates the movement from southern Germany to the capital of Hungary.