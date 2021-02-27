A true odyssey. That is what the deputies of Together for Change had to live, Waldo wolff Y Monica Frade, on his trip to visit Clorinda, in Formosa, the city that for 180 days has been shielded by the Gildo Insfrán government, within the framework of its extreme policies of sanitary isolation, which earned him several complaints for human rights violations.

The story of the trip began directly with a declaration of war. Wolff, from the PRO, and Frade, from the Civic Coalition, flew to the province of Chaco after the Supreme Court ruling that urged Insfrán, the eternal provincial president who has governed since 1995, to respect the “Constitutional and conventional standards concerning human rights.”

“The restriction of bodily freedom must satisfy demands of reasonableness“, sentenced the Highest Court to a habeas corpus of the Formosan senator Luis Naidenoff, of the UCR.

Before they even set foot on the plane that would take them to Resistencia and from there they would take a car trip, I knew they weren’t welcome. It was not a sensation. Quite the contrary: the 37 Intendants and Presidents of the Formosa Development Commissions, aligned with Insfrán, signed a statement repudiating Wolff’s visit. They titled it: “Wolf that howls does not bite.”

Gildo Insfrán, Governor of Formosa

“To the accusations of an unviable province (as we were considered in the 90s), ignoring the federal system of government that enshrines our Magna Carta in relation to the resources that constitutionally correspond to us, a new attack of an ideological nature is added, qualifying the representatives elected by the Nazi and fascist citizenship that cannot be passed up or tolerated, not even as a bravado that is the limit of the democratic coexistence that demands in our idiosyncrasy“Wrote the mayors.

“Mr. Wolff (wolf in German) sullies his own community by calling it nazi-fascists to the representatives of the People, evidencing with their warlike language a disparagement of the Holocaust (Shoah) suffered by the Jewish People in the last world war”, They added. “As the howling wolf does not bite, this situation is attributable to the inexperience of the leaders of Cambiemos locales as allowing the outbursts and insults of the Prophets of Hate, where Buryaile and Naidenoff are La Yapa. But today we Formosa say enough to grievances to demand respect if they want to be respected”, They signed in the statement.

But that was not all: immediately afterwards, and so that there would be no doubts about the position of Insfranista Peronism, the PJ of El Colorado, a small town on the border with Chaco, redoubled the bet and declared Wolff “persona no grata” in a text signed by congressmen, councilors and even the mayor. Why did the PC in that small town do what he did? Due to the possibility that the PRO deputy entered the province by the route that passes through there.

“The PJ Coloradense declares me a person not pleasant (thank you) and relates me to the State of Israel by alienating me, using typical Nazi demeanor from the worst times in which people were classified from power. I was born and raised in this, my land and I am the son of those who were singled out by fascism as foreigners. These behaviors worthy of Nazism will not intimidate me“Wolff wrote in his networks when confirming his trip to Formosa on Thursday.

On Friday, the day of the flight, Formosa woke up convulsed. Very early, an unusual situation occurred: the social movements of the province met with the Chief of Staff of Gildo Insfrán, but not to unblock a mobilization of claims, but to promote one against the deputies of Cambiemos. In networks, many called her #OperativoAntiWolff.

The pickets in Formosa against Wolff and Frade.

The Insfrán militants repudiated the trip of the JxC deputies.

“I thought that social organizations were demonstrating against the violation of human rights denounced by the CSJ and the UN. Thats weirdWolff said wryly before getting on the plane.

At 13:11, the flight AR 1780 of Aerolineas Argentinas landed in Terminal A of Resistencia airport. Twenty minutes later, the PRO deputy wrote on Twitter: “Landed together with the deputy @MonicaFradeok in Resistencia, heading to #Formosa to participate in the act in #Clorinda for the 180 days of siege and violation of human rights. I do again responsible to the provincial and national governments for our safety”.

At the same time that small units of piqueteros were deployed on the routes and possible access roads to Clorinda, in some businesses of the city the right of admission was imposed on local officials who had repudiated Wolff’s visit.

“Who said everything is lost? I was always opposed to escraches, all of them. But after the PJ #Formosa declared me persona no grata, the business of #Clorinda welcome us with open arms and grant admission rights to government officials. #LosQuiero ”, tweeted the PRO deputy.

At 6:12 p.m., already in Formosa, awaiting the results of their swabs, Wolff and Frade recorded a video explaining the situation that awaited them.

─We are waiting for the results and seeing the alternative routes because Insfrán and his government seem to have some fear that two deputies will come to denounce the abuses of human rights, They have blocked all the roads to ClorindaBut don’t worry, the Chlorindenses are waiting for us and here we go, ”said Wolff.

─We hold responsible not only Insfrán but also President of the Nation for security of all of us who are going to get to Clorinda, ”Frade added, sitting next to him.

They left Formosa capital without receiving the PCR. The medical authorities never gave them to him, despite the fact that in their previous trip in 90 minutes they already had the result. Some doctors told them that they could not leave without having the results, but their suspicion was that this “negative” was never going to come. What’s more, he had already swabbed before getting on the plane in Buenos Aires, they knew they did not have coronavirus.

Without police custody, 40 minutes after starting to drive, the first obstacle appeared. “This is how they are waiting for us on one of the roads from #Formosa to #Clorinda. Luckily we were able to evade them for now. We are without custody. We are once again holding the national and provincial governments responsible, “said Wolff when he came across a roadblock starring by a group of hooded men with sticks.

While on the provincial roads the pro-government picketers exhibited slogans such as “we repudiate the superb destabilizing actions of JxC, Together for the Carancho” or “Gildo the town is with you”, the opposition deputies advanced and night fell. They were unable to use any of the paved roads, all were blocked by men with sticks.

They had to take the only route left free: a old, dilapidated country road, almost abandoned. Suddenly, in the middle of the field, with 20 meters to go to leave the gravel road and return to the paved road, two police vans stopped them.

“They cannot continue, this is an unauthorized path,” a police officer stopped them.

─It is the only free way that they left us They explained to him.

─Why are you going to Clorinda? ─ the policeman insisted.

─I do not have to give explanations Wolff replied.

“You cannot come in because the results of your swab are not available, we will have to wait,” the officer insisted.

─I give you 10 minutes to let us in, they are using you, you will be the first commissioner to arrest a deputy in democracy Wolff’s voice rose.

“Don’t rush me,” the policeman crossed him.

─You have 9 minutes left ─ Wolff told him, he turned around, took out his cell phone and started filming.

“If in 10 minutes they do not release the trace, having a negative swab, with Deputy Frade we will walk in. The Formosa Police, Chief Commissioner González He threatens to take us prisoner. We are going to cross walking and they will have to take us prisoner, this happens in Formosa. The pickets are official, they are carried out by the police ”, he said, looking at the camera, in the middle of the operation, in a video that was instantly uploaded to networks.

After 15 minutes stopped in the middle of nowhere, with the only light from the patrol cars and the cars illuminating them, they were able to continue on their way to Clorinda, the city from which José Mayans, head of the Senate bloc of the Frente de Todos in the Congress and one of the most verbose defenders of Gildo Insfrán.

Just entering the city of 80 thousand inhabitants, dozens of motorcycles and cars began to guard them until the main square where about 2 thousand people were waiting for them.

Clorinda has been armored for more than 180 days. Only Chlorindenses can go in or out with swabbing and for 12 hours. “It’s closed, you go through Formosa and It is militarized, in every kilometer you have a checkpoint, they cut us off the three traditional roads, we arrived because the neighbors were guiding us, dodging pickets with sticks ”, Wolff told Clarion, just landed back in the City.

“Throughout Formosa, you are at the disposal of the Executive Power, The law of Argentina does not prevail, the law of gildism governs. Their objective was to intimidate us so that we do not get to the event, “explained Wolff, who together with Mónica Frade were declared” guests of honor “by the neighbors who filled the Plaza de Clorinda, after the odyssey they had to go through to get there.

“It was something symbolic but very meaningful, after the 37 Peronist mayors declared me persona no grata. I clarify: fascism declares me a person not pleasant is a pride, “said Wolff.

Frade was much more categorical: “Insfran dictator. The People will be free, despite your wishes “, shot the deputy of the Civic Coalition when uploading a photo of the massive convocation in Clorinda.