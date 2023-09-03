Room with shared bathroom in the very Puerta del Sol in Madrid: 875 euros per month. The room, advertised on the pisocompartido.com portal, is one of the six that the apartment has. If they are all rented for the same price, the monthly rent that the owner takes comes out to 5,250 euros, more than double what, according to the Idealista portal, conventional rent costs on average in that area, and almost 2.5 times more than the average wage in the community. The owner also specifies that she does not live in the apartment: she rents it by rooms. Contacted by this newspaper, she does not answer why she has opted for this formula, or what type of contract she uses with the tenants. Another ad for a room, in Chamartín, is placed directly by a real estate agent: 600 euros including expenses, a one-month deposit and “administrative expenses” of 250 euros. Of course, the owner provides the Netflix account.

Real estate portals warn that there are more and more room ads, and that their price has skyrocketed: the average rent for a room in Spain is 405 euros per month, according to Pisos.com, almost 6% more than the previous quarter. Barcelona is the city where they are most expensive (631 euros on average), followed by Madrid (477 euros), Palma (473) and Vitoria-Gasteiz (448).

Given these prices, those looking for a room go first by word of mouth and on social networks, especially now, with the new university course about to start. “Foreigners, who can afford it, tend to fall more for this type of advertisement. But it is true that by paying these prices they contribute to creating a housing market that people cannot afford,” says Igone Franco, 25. He is from Bilbao, but for several courses she has moved to Barcelona in September and is looking for a flat or room. “This summer I didn’t want to look for an entire apartment and preferred to look for a room. I looked for her on Instagram. It can be quite violent, it’s like looking for a job, some strange dynamics are created”. In the end he found a room for 330 euros with expenses included. “It’s good for the price, but it’s not very big and it’s a mezzanine,” he says.

Gonzalo Bernal, 21, was also lucky to find a room in the Catalan capital for 240 euros, because the apartment belonged to the family of a fellow racer. But this September he will lodge a friend in a kind of storage room because he can’t find any decent and cheap place: “This year it has been very noticeable, people have had to go to remote neighborhoods, since in some places the prices have increased a lot. Everyone has some bad experience: contract revisions when they don’t touch or problems to recover the deposit.

In cities like Malaga, prices have also skyrocketed. Marta Beltrán, 22, is looking for a room for a maximum of 350 euros, since she will live in the city to work at a mileurista job. She has asked about Twitter and Instagram, because at this point “everything is already rented, and what is left is very expensive.” Since 2019, each course has been looking for a room in Malaga, and she acknowledges that during this time the rents have been rising. “Once I paid a lot of money to get into a room I found through a real estate agency, and it was a room in very poor condition. The landlords have become freeloaders, ”she says.

With the strategy of renting by rooms, some owners pursue an even higher return than renting entire apartments, although these are also at very high prices, especially in cities. Rents became more expensive by 20% between 2016 and 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. In Barcelona, ​​according to the data extracted by the Generalitat from the deposited deposits, it costs 1,087 euros per month on average.

Ferran Font, director of studies at Pisos.com, believes that this trend of renting out rooms is not only seeking greater profitability, but also avoiding the Housing Law, which came into force in May. Although part of the measures in this rule depends on its application by the autonomous communities (above all, price control), the law does establish a ceiling on the increase in rents for the coming years, rules for large holders and the obligation that the fees of the real estate agencies are paid by the landlord and not the tenant.

lack of regulation

“Landlords feel helpless and try to get around the law by taking their property off conventional long-term rental. This is how short-term rentals and room rentals have emerged, formulas that are not provided for in any law”, summarizes Font, who thinks that these cases should have a more homogeneous regulation. The price of renting rooms used to grow between 1% and 2% each year, but now it is skyrocketing, explains Font: “Above all in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but also in cities like Valencia, Malaga or Granada. Historically, it was a market closely related to student activity, but it is no longer just this group that needs it”.

In fact, according to a study by Fotocasa, 44% of Spaniards who share a flat do so not for pleasure, but because they cannot afford a full flat. And also, it is the most vulnerable group: a May study by the Institute for Urban Research of Barcelona (an institution linked to the Tenants Union) pointed out that almost 70% of people who do not have a formal rental contract are actually renting a room.

“We already warned that the Housing Law is incomplete and has too many holes,” explains Jaime Palomera, co-founder of the Union. Palomera recalls that room rental “is not new, but it will grow, like all formulas that are not regulated”, and highlights the difficulties of not having a contract: “It implies that it will be more difficult to recover the deposit or avoid being forced to pay the fees. If the rental market is already a jungle, the room market is even more so”.

Palomera defines in a different way what Font describes as “helplessness” of the owners: “The legislator was aware of these holes, but did not want to regulate them. There were people who said that an escape route had to be given to the sector. There are players in the real estate market who hope to obtain a rental return that is much higher than that of many financial products, and now this is systematized in mobile applications in which you can invest by buying rooms”.

