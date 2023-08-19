Anyone who has walked around Cairo will know that cars are practically ubiquitous. Public space is designed above all for them. During the day, it is very common to find vehicles parked in double or triple rows, often occupying any sign of the sidewalk. Crossing major roads requires a mastery of the dimensions of space and time (and a certain faith in God): moving a second early, or advancing half a meter too far, could be fatal. The traffic in certain arteries of the city is immutable. Even when you don’t see them, you know the cars are there: drivers are addicted to horns, even when driving alone.

In a city of these characteristics, anyone would think that the automobile market is dynamic like few others. But nothing could be further from the truth: despite having an adult population of more than 60 million people and seeing cars everywhere, the car industry in Egypt has traditionally been small. And now, its sales have been plummeting since 2022 in a well that does not seem to have an end. In the first five months of 2023, passenger car sales plummeted 73% year-on-year, even though, throughout 2022, the decline was already 42% and only 178,600 new cars were registered. That is to say, 4.5 times less than in Spain, despite a much higher population.

Car sales initially collapsed as the Egyptian government tightened import restrictions in the aftermath of early US interest rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which triggered massive capital flight and left the country on the edge of the abyss with a severe shortage of dollars. At a time when the state was sweating to import staples like wheat and medicines, the fate of the auto market seemed trivial. All sectors of manufactured products have been affected, reflecting a country that is highly dependent on imports. But few have suffered a crash like the automobile.

The most draconian restrictions were lifted at the end of 2022 to stop suffocating the local industrial sector and a large part of the service sector. But the dollars still do not arrive. In addition, since last year the local currency has lost half its value against the dollar and inflation has been above 30% since February. Added to all this are the problems facing the global automotive market, such as rising energy and shipping costs, shortages of key components such as chips, and disruptions to supply lines.

prices through the roof

This cocktail of complications has led to new car prices rising by at least 100% in a matter of a year, according to some local media. Today, a low-end vehicle can hardly be found for less than 10,000 euros, and a mid-range one can cost between 21,000 and 28,000 euros; a real fortune in a country where the minimum wage in the private sector barely exceeds 85 euros per month. Even the prospects for the second-hand car market are bleak: a dealer told state media Al Ahram in March that a used vehicle that previously cost £100,000 (about 2,900 euros at current rates) now sells for 200,000 (about 5,750 euros). ). The situation has come to take on such dramatic overtones that the merchant himself recommended that, if possible, nobody sell anything. That he no longer buy or suggest it, because he assumed that they will not be able to afford it.

