The American spacecraft that reached the Moon last Thursday transmitted photos from the lunar South Pole this Monday, February 26, according to the company that manufactured the device. Odysseus also managed to establish communication from the southernmost site where a device has ever landed on the moon. However, communication with the base on Earth is about to be interrupted. It will happen when its solar panels stop being in contact with light, something that is expected to happen on Tuesday morning, a date earlier than stipulated, due to problems in the way it landed on the moon.

The space race continues its march, after this Monday, February 26, the Odysseus module sent the first images from the lunar south pole, reported the equipment manufacturer, Intuitive Machines.

Odysseus, which last Thursday reached the Moon, becoming the first US ship to reach the natural satellite in more than 50 years and the first from a private firm, also remains firm in communication with the controls located in Texas.

The two images that were transmitted occurred from their landing site, around the Malapert A crater, the southernmost site where a device landed on the moon. The first is a shot during the vertical descent and moments before landing on the surface; the second, already in the field, was with low resolution.

The location of Odysseus was confirmed by NASA's Lunas Reconnaissance Orbiter, which released photographs of the ship.

On the other handcommunication with the base on Earth is about to be interrupted. It will happen when its solar panels stop being in contact with light, something that is expected to happen on Tuesday morning, a date ahead of the stipulated date and which was calculated in a teleconference last week.

The problems arose from a failure on the moon landing that damaged the solar panels. Intuitive Machines executives said engineering teams needed more time to know precisely how the operation would be affected.

Our Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image of the Odysseus spacecraft @Int_Machines on the Moon on February 24 from an altitude of about 90 km. Odysseus is the first American spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. https://t.co/onpck3Uooz — NASA in Spanish (@NASA_es) February 26, 2024



At that conference, the mission managers had assured that contact would last up to a maximum of ten days from the descent.

Odysseus, who made a journey of more than 965,000 kilometers, landed with the help of a contingency system from NASA based on laser technology and which was put into operation hours before descent.

This operation had setbacks at the time of landing, since the tool provided by Intuitive Machines to use as a guide did not work and the company had to use a still experimental NASA instrument.

The Odysseus carries twelve payloads inside, of which six carry scientific and technological instruments inside that cost the US space agency 118 million dollars.

The ship, measuring more than four meters and weighing 675 kilos, took off on February 15 from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, and was on the road for almost seven days.

Finally, the area where the landing took place – there are suspicions of the presence of frozen water – is one of the thirteen candidate regions for the landing of NASA's Artemis III crew, which is scheduled for September 2026.

Read alsoNASA's reasons for delaying the Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 missions

With EFE