It starts again, everyone behind the City. However, at least in the first phase, he will have to deal with Kevin De Bruyne’s heavy knockout: a very heavy absence, as Guardiola defined it, but not enough to undermine the certainties of a team that has just won the Treble. And which, not surprisingly, is also the big favorite on the blackboards of the main betting sites for the 2023/24 edition: here are the odds for winning the next Champions League.

CHAMPIONS: THE ODDS OF THE WINNING CITY — Very favorite, and it could not be otherwise. Pep Guardiola’s City may have lost Gundogan and Mahrez, but they strengthened with the various Kovacic, Doku and Gvardiol. Not bad. And in fact the bookies quote the Citizens’ reconfirmation at just 3.00: everyone agrees from Gazzabet to Betway, passing through Sisal, Goldbet, Better and Snai, also considering the affordable group with Leipzig, Red Star and Young Boys. See also The players who scored two hat-tricks in a row in the Champions League

BAYERN AND REAL IN SECOND ROW — Following the high aristocracy of European football. Bayern Munich starts in front thanks to the K factor: the signings Kim and Kane have in fact lowered the odds of the Bavarians, drawn with Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray, down to 6.00 with Sisal, Snai and Betway. Slightly higher odds (7.50 on Sisal, 9.00 on Snai and Betway) for Real who may have also lost Benzema, but gave Carlo Ancelotti a sparkling Bellingham to attempt the last assault on the Champions League before the adventure in Brazil. In group with the Spaniards are Naples, Braga and Union Berlin.

THE OTHER SUITANTS — The real puzzle of the season could be Luis Enrique’s PSG. If the French club seems to have weakened on paper, the farewells of Messi and Neymar could instead propitiate the definitive consecration of Kylian Mbappé, now the undisputed star of the team. The odds of winning Parisians fluctuate between 10.00 for Betway and Novibet, 12.00 for Sisal and Snai and 13.00 for Goldbet, also considering the iron group with Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle. Similar odds also for Barcelona (10.00 for Betway and Novibet and 12.00 for Sisal and Snai) in a group with Porto, Shakhtar and Antwerp and for Arteta’s surprising Arsenal, which reappears in the Champions League for the first time since 2017 and which pays in case of victory 10 times the stake with Novibet and Betway and 12.00 with Snai and Sisal. The Gunners will have to contend with Sevilla, PSV and Lens in the groups. See also The 10 most valuable clubs in the world according to Forbes magazine

August 31, 2023 (change August 31, 2023 | 19:07)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#odds #Champions #League #favorite #teams