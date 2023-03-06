Juventus is going through a delicate period, not so much in terms of results but from the point of view of corporate management. Problems that have brought down the Bianconeri’s ranking in Serie A. Given the recent fifteen-point penalty, Juventus are outside the Champions League qualifying area, a hard blow that has raised many perplexities among the fans, but above all within the leadership.

The hopes of qualifying now reside in the Europa League, which now more than ever represents a salvation for a team that finds itself without a possible trophy in hand this season.

What the betting sites say about Juventus qualifying for the next Champions Cup

The attitude of the major online betting sites towards a possible team victory is not particularly positive, if before the odds were around 7.50 and 8, now we find figures between 40.00 and 60.00, mainly due to the penalties received.

The chances of qualifying by winning the Europa League

The Europa League is an opportunity to qualify, but currently bringing home a victory of that caliber involves many sacrifices that Juve are certainly willing to make. Juventus are among the candidates to win the cup, this would give them access to the next edition of the Champions League.

However, the greatest chances of the bianconeri to achieve this qualification still reside in the championship. Most of the hopes lie in the current Serie A championship, in which after the conviction Juventus found themselves sunk to tenth place in the standings. But despite the perplexities at the top, Allegri seems to be proactive for a recovery and an essential placement in the top 4 for Champions League qualification.

The Juventus club responded to the penalty by fighting, bringing home excellent results in the championship (despite last night’s defeat against Roma) and shortening the gap to about ten points from the coveted podium.

The chances that today he will succeed in the enterprise are certainly not many, but in case of annulment of the sanction he would hypothetically be among the top three, therefore in the middle of the “Europe zone”. He could be able to qualify even without cancellation, but this would mean maintaining a record average of points per game, i.e. winning 90% of the games played.

Currently the goal of the Juventus club is not to give up even a second. Dusan Vlahović certainly played a fundamental role in achieving the goal, returning to the field after several days of rest, allowing the team to shine again. What must be done now is to weigh each match, margins of error are not allowed in what for the team represents the climb to qualifying for the Champions League.

The goal to achieve

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would mean not only a lot of frustration on the part of the team, but also a thorn in the club’s finances, and this would start a snowball effect that could penalize the team in the coming seasons. Adding up all the various losses, including non-qualification and table position bonuses, the total funds that Juventus would lose amounts to fifty million euros, a considerable amount for a team aiming to recover.

In order for Juventus to qualify for the Champions League next year, they need to be in the top four in the league: everything will depend on the approach the team takes to face this second half.

The chances that Juventus will therefore be able to obtain the Scudetto seem completely low, especially in the face of an increasingly fit and determined Napoli. On the contrary, getting back on the podium isn’t impossible at all, counting the points that separate Juve from fourth place, which would mean: qualification for the next Champions League. This on future projections shows that the possibility of qualifying for Champions League it is closer to reality than to a dream.