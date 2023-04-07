The OCU will hold a service in one of the churches of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on Palm Sunday

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) on Palm Sunday, April 9, will hold a service in the Refectory Church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, from where they are trying to expel the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). This was stated by the head of the OCU Epiphanius, reports RIA News.

“On Palm Sunday, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Hieroarchimandrite of the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Epiphanius will celebrate the Divine Liturgy in the Refectory Church,” the statement said.