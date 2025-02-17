This is the ephedrine, an active substance of exclusive use in medicines to raise blood pressure

02/17/2025



Updated at 11: 02h.





A study on food supplements to lose weight by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has identified the presence of EFEDRINA, an active substance of exclusive use in medicines in the Fasterdotox product.

Ephedrine is a natural alkaloid with stimulating properties of the cardiac system and central nervous system that is used in medications due to its proven bronchodilator capacity and hospital level for its ability to raise blood pressure. But it also has known adverse effects, such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, hypertension, arrhythmias, urinary retention …

The fact that a nutritional complement includes among its ingredients an active pharmacological substance is strictly prohibited and is a risk to public health. That is why OCU has informed the Spanish Agency for Food and Nutrition Security (AESAN), so that the withdrawal of the product is ensured, for sale in some large and well -known online platforms, such as Alibaba or Aliexpress, although The latter has recently eliminated it from its website.

OCU recommends that consumers be taking it, to stop doing so immediately and to inform your primary care doctor, to value possible side effects. In addition, remember that they have the right to return it to the sales platform, obtaining reimbursement of the amount of this product.