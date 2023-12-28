In the middle of the Christmas holidays, the time has come to purchase one of the star sweets of these dates: the Three Kings roscón. Every January 6, this circular-shaped bun covered with candied fruit becomes the protagonist of most breakfasts and after-dinner meals in the country. Whether filled with cream, chocolate, cream or accompanied by a good bowl of hot chocolate, any way is good to enjoy a good piece of this dessert, especially if at the same time you open the gifts left by the Three Wise Men under the Christmas tree.

Currently, roscones de reyes can be purchased at any bakery or store. To guide consumers when buying one, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has selected 13 cream-filled roscones from different supermarket chains to choose which one is the best of all, something it already did a few weeks ago with another of the quintessential Christmas sweets, panettone.

The roscones that have been compared are those of Ahorramás, Alcampo, Aldi, Carrefour, Dia, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, Froiz, La Despensa, Lidl and Mercadona. Furthermore, the experts who carried out the tasting have taken into account the following aspects: labeling, the quality of the fats, as well as the flavor, aroma and texture.

How a good roscón should be



According to the OCU, a good roscón de reyes must contain “quality fats” and note that instead of vegetable fats such as sunflower, palm or coconut, it is made with 100% butter and cream. It is also recommended that it does not contain glucose or fructose syrups, as well as additives.

The decoration is also important, as it is one of the hallmarks of this sweet and the baking, since an overcooked bun can be too dry and, in addition, generate toxic compounds, acrylamide.

These are the 7 roscones approved by the OCU



According to the OCU, of the 13 roscones tested, six “do not reach an acceptable rating”, because some “replace the cream with mixtures of palm, coconut or rapeseed vegetable fats” and others “abuse additives” .

To carry out this ranking, the expert pastry chefs who tasted the analyzed products have looked for the traditional characteristics of a roscón: the citrus flavor, the presence of zest or orange blossom, the texture of the dough and the creaminess of the filling. Once the products from the different supermarkets have been tasted, they have determined that the best roscones are:

1- The Lidl roscón de Reyes, 100% cream. This can be purchased for 7.99 euros per 750 g roscón (€10.65 per kilo).

2- The roscón de Reyes from El Corte Inglés Selection of 100% cream 2023. This can be purchased for 16.95 euros per 850 g roscón (19.94 euros per kilo).

3- The roscón de Reyes Sweet Christmas by Day. This can be purchased for 9.99 euros per 875 g roscón (11.42 euros per kilo).

4- The Three Kings roscón filled with pure Alcampo cream. This can be purchased for 16.95 euros per 1090 g roscón (15.55 euros per kilo).

5- Special Premium Roscón with cream from Aldi. This can be purchased for 7.99 euros per 500 g roscón (15.98 euros per kilo).

6- La Despensa roscón filled with cream. This can be purchased for 6.99 euros per 800 g roscón (8.74 euros per kilo).

7- Carrefour Extra roscón filled with cream. This can be purchased for 11.99 euros per 850 g roscón (14.99 euros per kilo).