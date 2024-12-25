In a balanced and varied diet there is room for all those foods that we like so much, although not all to the same extent. While some can and should be eaten in large quantities, such as fruits and vegetables, others should be an occasional treat, such as chocolate and other sweets. As for the proteins of animal originIn Spain, meat consumption tends to be prioritized over fish consumption.

Among the most common meats in Spanish homes, stands out chicken as one of the most purchasedpartly due to its price. Other types follow closely, such as pork and beef, being consumed much more than others. Meats that are rich and tasty, as long as we choose natural ones, because there are some varieties that should be reduced or eliminated of our diet.

The OCU reveals the meat you should eliminate from your diet

The meats bought in the supermarket are suitable for consumptionso we should not have any problems when consuming them, that does not mean that, among the wide variety that we find, there are not some options that are healthier than others and, above all, more natural, in fact, from the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) recommend that prioritize the consumption of fresh meats (or without additives) compared to others that should be eliminated from the diet.

These are those in which reference is made or qualities such as its juiciness or how tender it is stand outand they are usually marinated, prepared with garlic or fine herbs for pork or poultry. It’s not because these are not safe for consumption, it’s because “they incorporate added water that is retained infiltrated through the use of salt, sugar, vegetable fiber and stabilizers. In addition, they contain other additives,” as explained on the OCU website. Water and some added additives “add up to between 5% and 40% of the weight of the product,” so you would be paying for that water at the price of meat.

The OCU considers that “these meat preparations should be sold separately from fresh meat (without additives), since they are very different products.” According to the organization, it should be noted that they contain ‘added water’ regardless of the amount they contain. So, recommends distrusting meats that are not 100% naturalwithout additives or other ingredients on its labeling, because in some cases they could increase the risk of “developing type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer.”

What are the healthiest meats?

Lean meats are generally considered to be better for your health because they are rich in high-quality protein and low in fat. This makes organizations and professionals in the sector, such as the Spanish Society of Community Nutrition, recommend that it be consumed three to four times a week. They are considered lean meats: rabbit, chicken and turkeybut this sector can also include some specific cuts of beef (such as sirloin), lamb (especially the loin) or pork (loin or sirloin).

