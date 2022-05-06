It is becoming more and more common for sales applications to be used to purchase second-hand products. Currently there is a trend to buy and consume second-hand cosmetics and makeup. It is a sustainable and much cheaper option, but some basic principles may not be respected to guarantee hygiene and safety for users. This practice allows you to save money and make a more rational and sustainable consumption, but you have to be careful with certain personal hygiene products.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds that to avoid risks it is very important that these cosmetics meet certain requirements and are in good condition to avoid health risks. The main risk is that these used products could cause skin infections if microorganisms are transferred between users.

Cosmetics must be used with proper hygiene measures such as using materials such as cotton swabs, spatulas… that prevent you from touching the cosmetic with your fingers and minimize possible contamination. An affordable option is to clean products with regular alcohol, as it can be used to remove germs from the surfaces of popsicles, all types of containers, and dispensers. The OCU lists a series of tips for use and safety for second-hand cosmetics.

Use tips



– The seller should only sell products that are in good condition, and sanitize the cosmetics before doing so.

– The consumer must disinfect the products upon receipt, check that they are in good condition before using them and test them on a small area (for example the forearm) before using it.

– It is advisable to buy products that are not opened and that come in sealed containers, or makeup products that have been briefly tested.

– There is less risk in products such as nail polish, perfumes or aerosol products that cannot be opened and are difficult for contamination to occur.

– The OCU advises against purchasing products such as used eyeliner or mascara.

– Special caution with sun creams, if they are from several years ago they could have lost properties in terms of their level of sun protection.