In Spain and many other countries, surimi has become a common product in refrigerators, thanks to its ease of consumption and affordable price. But what really is surimi? Although it may seem like an alternative to fresh fish, it is actually an ultra-processed food that does not provide anywhere near the same nutritional benefits.

For this reason, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has put this product in the spotlight, reminding us through a statement that, no matter how practical it may be, Real fish will always be a much healthier option and recommended by specialists.

What is surimi and how is it made?

The surimi It is a dough made from ground and processed fishto which aromas, colorings and other additives are added to imitate the flavor and texture of products such as crab, elvers or seafood.

Despite its long history in Japan, where originated as a way to preserve surplus fishthe modern version of surimi, industrialized in the 1970s, has little to do with traditional methods.

Clay plate with eels iStock

The surimi manufacturing process begins by choosing fish from abundant species with low commercial valuesuch as haddock, mackerel, hake or even horse mackerel. These are cleaned and crushed, washing it repeatedly with cold water until a white gelatinous paste is obtained that has no taste, aroma and texture.

This tasteless base is “enriched” with some ingredients of very little nutritional value and even unhealthy ones, among which are: starches, egg, milk or soy proteins, artificial colors and aromas, vegetable fats, a lot of salt and preservatives.





Advantages and disadvantages of this product

Surimi. Image by Angelica Vaihel on Pixabay.

Although the OCU does not recommend its consumption, it is a fact that surimi is very popular in the refrigerators of any home, and this is mainly due to the fact that it is a product that comes ready to eat, clean, boneless and easy to preserve. Furthermore, another point in favor for consumers is that these products have a much more affordable price if compared to the seafood or eels it imitates.

However, the list of disadvantages of surimi that the organization has presented in its report is much more extensive:

Low nutritional profile : Surimi has more carbohydrates, less protein and lacks essential nutrients such as omega-3, vitamins and minerals present in fish.

: Surimi has more carbohydrates, less protein and lacks essential nutrients such as omega-3, vitamins and minerals present in fish. Low quality fats : They do not offer the health benefits that the fats present in oily fish do.

: They do not offer the health benefits that the fats present in oily fish do. High salt content : with 1.8% salt on average, it exceeds recommended levels, being a “salt bomb”, according to the OCU.

: with 1.8% salt on average, it exceeds recommended levels, being a “salt bomb”, according to the OCU. ultra-processed product: its preparation involves the use of numerous additives, flavor enhancers and preservatives that are not usually present in fresh foods and that do not provide any health benefits.

For all the above, although surimi can be an occasional option to include proteins in the diet or for when there is no time in the kitchen, should not replace fresh fishwhich is much healthier due to its richness in omega-3, vitamins and minerals, among many other benefits.

