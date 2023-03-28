The Synod of the OCU asked the Ukrainian authorities to hand over the buildings on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to it

The Synod of the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) asked the authorities to hand over to it the buildings on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, which the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) must leave. This is reported Interfax.

The OCU also supported the decision of the Ukrainian leadership to terminate the agreement with the UOC on the use of the buildings of the monastery. In addition, the hierarchs of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine tried to convince the current inhabitants of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to go to them. It is specified that they called the brethren of the monastery to “unity in the bosom of the Local Ukrainian Orthodox Church.”

Earlier, supporters of the OCU seized the last church of the canonical UOC in Ivano-Frankivsk. The published recording shows how believers and clergymen run away from the smoky premises of the church, and young people who covered their faces from tear gas close the doors behind them.

As it became known on March 10, the administration of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra reserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the monastery buildings until March 29. Representatives of the UOC called such demands an ultimatum and refused to leave the Lavra.